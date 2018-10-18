China Jan-Sept fiscal expenditures rise 7.5 pct y/y - state media

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure in the first three quarters of 2018 rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, state media Economic Daily reported on Thursday, citing data from the finance ministry.

In September alone, government spending picked up 11.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3 percent increase in August.

China’s fiscal revenue for January-September rose 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, Economic Daily reported.

The Chinese government has pledged to deploy a more active fiscal policy to support wobbling economic growth to soften the blow from a heated trade war between Beijing and Washington. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)