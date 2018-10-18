UPDATE 1-China government spending jumps 11.7 pct y/y in September

(Adds September government revenue figure)

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditure in September jumped 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday, compared to a growth of 3.3 percent in August.

Spending over the first three quarters of 2018 rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, faster than the 6.9 percent growth in the Jan-Aug period.

China’s fiscal revenue for January-September rose 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, Economic Daily reported. For September alone, revenue rose 2 percent.

The Chinese government has pledged to deploy a more active fiscal policy to support wobbling economic growth to soften the blow from a heated trade war between Beijing and Washington. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sunil Nair)