BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal expenditures in the first two months of 2019 rose 14.6 percent from a year earlier, China’s finance ministry said on Monday.

China’s fiscal revenues for January-February increased 7.0 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 15.8 percent annual rise in the first two months of 2018. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)