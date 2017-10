BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance on Monday said government spending in September rose 1.7 percent year-on-year.

- China Sept fiscal revenues +9.2 pct yr/yr

- China Jan-Sept fiscal revenues +9.7 pct yr/yr

- China Jan-Sept fiscal expenditures +11.4 pct yr/yr (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)