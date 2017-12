BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenue grew 8.4 percent in the first eleven months of this year from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Monday in a statement on its website.

Government spending for the Jan-Nov period rose 7.8 percent on-year, the ministry said.

For November, fiscal revenue fell 1.4 percent on-year while expenditure declined 9.1 percent, the statement added.