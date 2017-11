BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Government spending in China fell 8 percent year-on-year in October, while revenue increased 5.4 percent, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

The October spending slowed from September’s 1.7 percent pace, while revenue growth declined from 9.2 percent.

Government spending for the first ten months of the year rose 9.8 percent, and revenue rose 9.2 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)