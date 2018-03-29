China outstanding foreign debt rises to $1.71 trln at end-2017- FX regulator

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding foreign debt rose to $1.71 trillion at the end of 2017 from $1.68 trillion at the end of September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Short-term foreign debt stood at $1.1 trillion at end-2017, up from $1.09 trillion at the end of the third quarter, the regulator said.

Short-term foreign debt accounted for 64 percent of the total at the end of last year, while medium- and long-term debt made up 36 percent of the total, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)