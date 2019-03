BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s outstanding foreign debt rose to $1.965 trillion by the end of 2018, from $1.91 trillion at the end of September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Outstanding short-term foreign debt stood at $1.27 trillion at end-December, up from $1.21 trillion at the end of the third quarter last year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)