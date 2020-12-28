China expands list of sectors for attracting foreign investment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner expanded on Monday the list of industries in which it will seek to encourage foreign investment, with the total number of areas rising to 1,235 compared with 1,108 in the previous list.

China will seek to attract foreign investment in advanced manufacturing including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and 5G-related technology development, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.

China will also encourage foreign investment in the development and production of plant-based meat food products, it added.