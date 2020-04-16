Bonds News
April 16, 2020 / 7:50 AM / in an hour

China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital amid coronavirus outbreak

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital from the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that many Japanese firms have expressed a willingness to boost investment in China.

Globalisation has been met with “undertow”, but the trend would not change, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China fell 10.8% in January-March due to the impact from coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

