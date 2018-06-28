FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's opens up markets further by reducing some foreign ownership curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s government announced on Thursday a long-awaited list detailing the reduction or removal of foreign ownership restrictions across a wide range of industries spanning from financials to grains.

The National Development and Reform Commission, which is China’s state planner, said the new measures will take effect on July 28, according to the list posted on its website www.ndrc.gov.cn.

Other sectors that will see more opening include banking, insurance, agriculture and automotives, the state planner said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.