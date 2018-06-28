China's opens up markets further by reducing some foreign ownership curbs

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s government announced on Thursday a long-awaited list detailing the reduction or removal of foreign ownership restrictions across a wide range of industries spanning from financials to grains.

The National Development and Reform Commission, which is China’s state planner, said the new measures will take effect on July 28, according to the list posted on its website www.ndrc.gov.cn.

Other sectors that will see more opening include banking, insurance, agriculture and automotives, the state planner said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra newsroom)