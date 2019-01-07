Market News
January 7, 2019 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Dec FX reserves rise to $3.073 trln

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly more than expected in December after Beijing and Washington agreed to resume trade talks, boosting the yuan currency against the dollar.

China’s reserves rose by $11 billion in December to $3.073 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday. That compared with a increase of $9 billion in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to rise $8 billion to $3.07 trillion.

The yuan rose 1.3 percent against the dollar in December.

For all of 2018, reserves fell $67.24 billion as the yuan came under selling pressure from weakening Chinese economic growth and the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war.

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $76.331 billion from $72.122 billion at the end of November.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below