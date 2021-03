BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in February, official data showed on Sunday.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest fell to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.200 trillion tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.211 trillion in January. (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Yingzhi Yang, and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)