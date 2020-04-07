China's March forex reserves fall more than expected to $3.061 trln

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in March as the yuan weakened and global asset prices plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s reserves - the world’s largest — fell $46.085 billion in March to $3.061 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves would fall by $6.718 billion to $3.100 trillion, likely due to fluctuations in global exchange rates and the prices of foreign bonds that China holds.

The yuan fell 1.27% against the dollar in March alongside a global market rout in riskier assets, while the dollar rose about 0.89% against a basket of other major currencies.

The data also showed China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of March, the same as at the end of February.

The value of its gold reserves fell to $100.79 billion at the end of March from $100.85 billion at the end-February.