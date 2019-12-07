Market News
December 7, 2019

China's Nov forex reserves fall to $3.096 trillion - central bank

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves fell $9 billion in November to $3.096 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected China’s reserves, the world’s largest, would ease to $3.101 trillion from $3.105 trillion in October. But they have been generally trending higher this year, despite the slowing Chinese economy and the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

The value of the country’s gold reserves fell to $91.47 billion at the end of November from $94.65 billion at the end of October. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Dominique Patton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

