China's Oct forex reserves rise to $3.105 trillion

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose $12.7 billion in October to $3.105 trillion, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s reserves, the world’s largest, would rise by $7.6 billion to $3.100 trillion.

China has been able to keep capital outflows under control over the past year despite an escalating trade war with the United States and weakening economic growth at home.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $94.65 billion at the end of October from $93.045 billion at the end of September.