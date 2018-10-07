FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

China's Sept FX reserves drop more than expected to $3 trln

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in September as the yuan currency weakened further against the dollar amid mounting trade tension with the United States.

Reserves fell $22.69 billion in September to $3.087 trillion, compared with a decline of $8.23 billion in August, central bank data showed on Sunday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to drop by $5 billion to $3.105 trillion.

The yuan fell for the sixth straight month in September as the dollar remained buoyant, suggesting Beijing may be in no rush to intervene as a weaker currency would support its exporters amid the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war.

The value of China’s gold reserves fell to $70.327 billion at the end of September, from $71.228 billion at the end of August. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Xiangjin Zeng; Editing by Stephen Coates)

