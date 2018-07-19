China to improve macro-prudential, counter-cyclical measures for forex management - official

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will improve macro-prudential, counter-cyclical measures for foreign exchange management, a spokeswoman for the nation’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said the regulator needs to assess the impact of trade frictions on China’s cross-border capital flows but that China can cope with challenges as its reserves are ample. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)