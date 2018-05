(Repeats to chain to alerts) SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China's commercial banks purchased a net $10.6 billion of foreign exchange in April, compared with a net sale of $9.2 billion in March, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday. For the January to April period, net forex sales stood at $7.6 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.