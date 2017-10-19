FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-China's c.bank records first net FX purchases in 23 months in Sept
October 19, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-China's c.bank records first net FX purchases in 23 months in Sept

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * C.bank purchased 850 million yuan in Sept
    * Commercial banks' first net FX purchase in 28 months
    * China recorded $20 bln in net inflow in Sept - analyst

 (Adds commercial bank FX purchase, analyst comment)
    BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's central bank recorded a
net purchase of foreign exchange for the first time in nearly
two years in September, as capital outflows taper off and the
yuan strengthens. 
    Capital flight had been seen as a major risk for China at
the start of the year, but a combination of tighter capital
controls and a faltering dollar helped the yuan stage a strong
turnaround, bolstering confidence in the economy.    
    The People's Bank of China purchased a net 850 million yuan 
($128.21 million) worth of foreign exchange in September,
according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data
released on Thursday.
    That would mark its first monthly net purchase since October
2015, and suggest a major policy victory for authorities after a
long battle to stabilise the country's currency.
    The figure compares with sales of 821 million yuan in
foreign exchange in August and reverses trends in recent years
of large foreign exchange sales as China sought to backstop the
yuan against large depreciation pressure.
    China's commercial banks also turned to net purchases in
September, buying a net $300 million of foreign exchange during
the month, compared with a net sale of $3.8 billion in August,
the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.             
    It was the first month commercial banks' recorded net
foreign exchange purchases in 28 months, according to a Reuters
calculation. 
    "We think net capital inflows were above $20 billion in
September," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING in
Hong Kong.
    ING estimates inflows turned positive in August at about $2
billion. 
    "We think net capital inflows will not be a one-off; it will
be continuous," said Pang, citing government controls on
outflows and yuan appreciation as factors contributing to
inflows.
    Beijing burned through nearly $320 billion of reserves last
year and the yuan            still fell about 6.5 percent
against the surging dollar, its biggest annual drop since 1994. 
 
    But market sentiment has flipped in recent months and the
yuan has gained nearly 5 percent against the dollar so far this
year.
    Pan Gongsheng, chief of China's forex regulator, said on
Thursday on the sidelines of a Communist Party congress that the
foreign exchange market is currently stable.             
    With the strong rebound in the yuan, some analysts believe
China may be close to seeing its first sustained net capital
inflows in years, albeit at modest levels.     
    ($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing
by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
