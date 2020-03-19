RPT-UPDATE 1-Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

(Repeats to more subscribers) BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the world's second-largest economy. Most analysts now expect a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday. Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%. Q1 growth Full year Previous Previous forecast growth Q1 full year (y/y) forecast forecast forecast Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8% Capital -16% -3% -2% 3% Economics Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5% S&P Global -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8% Ratings UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8% Standard -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5% Chartered (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni)