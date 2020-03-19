Healthcare
March 19, 2020 / 2:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

2 Min Read

 (Repeats to more subscribers)
    BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their
growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural
Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its
toll on the world's second-largest economy. 
    Most analysts now expect a contraction in gross domestic
product in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply
after dismal activity data for the January and February period
was released on Monday.
    Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last
year's growth of 6.1%. 
 
                Q1 growth  Full year    Previous  Previous
                forecast   growth       Q1        full year
                (y/y)      forecast     forecast  forecast
 Nomura         -9%        1.3%         0.0%      4.8%
 Capital        -16%       -3%          -2%       3%
 Economics                                        
 Goldman Sachs  -9%        3%           2.5%      5.5%
 S&P Global     -10%       2.9%         2%        4.8%
 Ratings                                          
 UBS            -5%        1.5%         2%        4.8%
 Standard       -4.2%      4%           2.8%      5.5%
 Chartered                                        
   

 (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson,
Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below