UPDATE 1-Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

(Adds previous estimates into table) BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the world's second-largest economy. Most analysts now expect negative growth in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday. Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%. Q1 growth Full year Previous Previous forecast growth Q1 full year (y/y) forecast forecast forecast Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8% Capital -16% -3% -2% 3% Economics Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5% S&P Global -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8% Ratings UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8% Standard -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5% Chartered (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni)