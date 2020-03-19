Healthcare
March 19, 2020 / 2:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

2 Min Read

 (Adds previous estimates into table)
    BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their
growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural
Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its
toll on the world's second-largest economy. 
    Most analysts now expect negative growth in the first
quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity
data for the January and February period was released on Monday.

    Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last
year's growth of 6.1%. 
 
                Q1 growth  Full year    Previous  Previous
                forecast   growth       Q1        full year
                (y/y)      forecast     forecast  forecast
 Nomura         -9%        1.3%         0.0%      4.8%
 Capital        -16%       -3%          -2%       3%
 Economics                                        
 Goldman Sachs  -9%        3%           2.5%      5.5%
 S&P Global     -10%       2.9%         2%        4.8%
 Ratings                                          
 UBS            -5%        1.5%         2%        4.8%
 Standard       -4.2%      4%           2.8%      5.5%
 Chartered                                        
   

 (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson,
Aditya Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below