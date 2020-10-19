China says indicators give good reason to believe in sustained recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world’s second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

There’s also good reason to be confident about China’s full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.