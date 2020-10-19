Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China says indicators give good reason to believe in sustained recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past Chinese national flags set up ahead of Chinese National Day on October 1, in Beijing, China September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world’s second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

There’s also good reason to be confident about China’s full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

