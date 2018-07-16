FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 2:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Q2 GDP growth slows to 6.7 pct y/y, in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China’s economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, in line with expectations.

The data points to a modest slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, as the government’s multi-year efforts to tackle debt risks begin to weigh on growth and a trade war with the United States threatens exports.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 6.7 percent in the April-June quarter, slowing only marginally from 6.8 percent growth in the previous three quarters.

The economy has already felt the pinch from a multi-year crackdown on riskier lending that has driven up corporate borrowing costs, prompting the central bank to pump out more cash by cutting reserve requirements for lenders.

On a quarterly basis, GDP in the second quarter grew 1.8 percent, compared with growth of 1.4 percent in January-March, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Analysts had expected growth of 1.6 percent on a quarterly basis. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Cheng Fang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

