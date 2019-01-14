China premier seeks good start for economy in Q1

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China will seek a good start to the economy in the first quarter and establish favourable conditions to achieve 2019’s major targets, state television reported on Monday.
State TV also quoted Li as saying that China was facing increasing downward pressure on growth but that Beijing would not resort to a “flood-like stimulus” and would keep overall growth within a reasonable range.
