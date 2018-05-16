FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 1:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's home prices rise 0.5 percent in April from March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices rose 0.5 percent in April from a month earlier, compared with an increase of 0.4 percent in March, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published on Wednesday.

Compared with a year earlier, average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities increased 4.7 percent, slowing from a 4.9 percent gain in March.

China has rolled out property cooling measures in more than 100 cities since 2016, as the country aims to contain property bubbles while ensuring a soft landing in the economy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

