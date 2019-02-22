China's Jan home prices +0.6 pct m/m vs +0.8 pct in Dec

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices in January rose 0.6 percent from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.8 percent increase in December, according to Reuters calculations based on data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

That marked the 45th straight month of price increases.

On an annual basis, average home prices in China’s 70 major cities climbed 10 percent, accelerating from 9.7 percent growth a month earlier. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)