China's new home prices up 0.5 pct m/m in Feb, slowing from Jan

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices in February rose 0.5 percent from a month earlier, slowing slightly from 0.6 percent growth in January, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published on Friday.

On a yearly basis, average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities increased 10.4 percent, up from the 10.0 percent gain a month earlier.

There have been signs that some smaller Chinese cities are loosening restrictions on buyers, as authorities worry the cooling property market may hurt an already softening economy. But policymakers have vowed to ensure the stability of the property market to avoid big price rises and falls. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)