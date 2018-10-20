UPDATE 1-China's Sept new home price gains slow on monthly basis

* Sept new home prices 0.9 pct m/m vs +1.4 pct in Aug

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices increased at a weaker monthly pace in September than the sizzling growth seen in August, though gains remained solid despite a slowing economy hit by weaker demand and falling investment.

Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.9 percent in September from a month earlier, compared to the previous month’s reading of 1.4 percent, Reuters calculated from an official survey published on Saturday.

Prices continued to rise despite tougher curbs designed to rein in a near-three-year real estate boom that has spilled over from megacities to the hinterland.

In a sign of continued broad-based market strength, 64 out of the 70 cities surveyed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a monthly price increase for new homes, though the number was down from 67 in August.

Compared with a year ago, new home prices climbed 7.9 percent, compared to August’s 7 percent rise, the NBS data showed. That was the fastest year-on-year gain since August 2017.

While solid growth in the sector could cushion the impact of a vigorous multi-year government crackdown on debt and escalating trade tensions with the United States, it could also stoke fears of a bubble if prices climb aggressively.

Real estate has been one of the few bright spots in China’s investment landscape, partly due to robust sales in smaller cities where a government clampdown on speculation has not been as aggressive as it has in larger cities.

There have been some signs of caution in the market, however, as authorities ramped up controls in hundreds of cities. Transactions fell sharply over the period dubbed “Golden September and Silver October”, traditionally a high season for new home sales.

Prices in China’s largest cities where the strictest control measures are in place, were mostly stable in September, though Guangzhou prices rose 0.4 percent on-month and 4.3 percent year-on-year.

The top price performer in September was Xian, the capital of China’s northwestern Shaanxi province, whose prices rose a blistering 6.2 percent from the previous month, NBS data showed.

Growth in China’s real estate investment eased in September and home sales fell for the first time since April, as developers dialled back expansion plans amid economic uncertainties and as additional curbs on speculative investment kicked in.

Growth in real estate investment, which mainly focuses on residential but also includes commercial and office space, rose 8.9 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 9.2 percent rise in August, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data out on Friday.

Property sales by floor area fell 3.6 percent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 2.4 percent gain in August, according to Reuters calculations, the first decline since April. In year-to-date terms, property sales rose 2.9 percent in the first three quarters.