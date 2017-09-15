FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One-third of China households see home prices rising in Q4 - c.bank survey
September 15, 2017

One-third of China households see home prices rising in Q4 - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nearly one-third of Chinese households believe housing prices will continue to rise in the fourth quarter, a survey by China’s central bank showed on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China said its survey of 20,000 households found that 31.8 percent predicted a price rise, while 10.3 percent foresaw a price fall.

Both of those percentages were higher than in the survey done for the third quarter.

In the latest survery, 46.1 percent of households said they expected prices to be “basically unchanged” in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

