FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 27, 2018 / 1:36 AM / in 41 minutes

China's May industrial profits jump 21.1 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial companies in May rose 21.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics Bureau said on Wednesday, nearly on pace with a 21.9 percent gain in April.

Industrial profits increased 16.5 percent in the first five months of 2018 from same period last year, versus a 15 percent increase in the January-April period.

Total profits in May totalled 607.1 billion yuan, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

By the end of May, industrial firms’ liabilities grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier to 61.6 trillion yuan, compared with an increase of 6.6 percent at the end of April.

The data covers large enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.