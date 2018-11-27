China's October industrial profits up 3.6 pct y/y

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 3.6 percent in October from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, versus a 4.1 percent gain in September.

October was the sixth straight month in which industrial profits grew by a slower pace than in the previous month.

Industrial profits increased 13.6 percent in the first 10 months of 2018 from the same period a year earlier, down from a 14.7 percent increase for January-September.

Total profits in October totalled 548 billion yuan ($78.86 billion), according to the statistics bureau.

China’s industrial firms’ liabilities as of the end of October increased 5.9 percent from a year earlier to 63.7 trillion yuan, compared with a 6.1 percent rise during the year’s first nine months. ($1 = 6.9489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)