CORRECTED-China's Aug industrial profits up 9.2 pct y/y, slowest growth since March

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in August rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier, slowing for the fourth straight month with growth nearly halving from the previous month, the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) said on Thursday.

Profits rose to 519.69 billion yuan ($75.58 billion) in August, following a 16.2 percent increase in July. The August growth rate was the slowest since March 2018.

Industrial profits increased 16.2 percent in the first eight months of 2018 compared with the same period last year, versus a 17.1 percent rise in January-July.

By the end of August, industrial firms’ liabilities grew 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 62.8 trillion yuan, compared with an increase of 6.5 percent by end-July.

