China's industrial economy needs time for recovery - minister

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese companies’ production and operations are still facing great difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic and recovery of the industrial economy needs time, the industry minister said.

Miao Wei made the comments on Wednesday at a press conference.

China’s factories are attempting to get back to work in challenging conditions amid the virus outbreak that is severely disrupting the global economy. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)