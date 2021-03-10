China Feb PPI +1.7% y/y; CPI -0.2%

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s factory gate inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2018 in February, official data showed on Wednesday, in line with a sharp pickup in exports and bolstering expectations for robust growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 1.7% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with the median forecast for a 1.5% rise from a Reuters poll of analysts and a 0.3% rise in January.

China’s exports in February grew at a record 154.9% in dollar terms from a year earlier, when the country was in virtual shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the country’s purchasing manager’s index (PMI), which gauges factory activity, expanded by the slowest pace since May.

The consumer price index fell 0.2% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 0.4% fall tipped by a Reuters poll and a 0.3% decline in January. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)