China June factory gate prices ease slightly, +8.8% y/y, meet f'cast

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s factory gate prices rose at a slightly slower pace in June, in line with expectations, official data showed on Friday, while consumer inflation also eased.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 8.8% from a year earlier last month, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.8% after a 9.0% increase in May.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.1% year-on-year, the statistics bureau said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.3% rise tipped by the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)