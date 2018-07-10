FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 10, 2018 / 1:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

China June PPI up 4.7 pct, tops forecasts, CPI up 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s annual consumer inflation rate rose slightly to 1.9 percent in June, in line with expectations, official data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) had been expected to rise 1.9 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll, edging up from a 1.8 percent gain in May.

The producer price index (PPI) — a gauge of industrial profitability — rose 4.7 percent in June from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month’s increase of 4.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted producer inflation would pick up to 4.5 percent in June. June’s reading was the highest in six months.

China has set its 2018 consumer inflation goal at “around 3 percent”, in line with last year’s target. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.