China Nov PPI -1.5% y/y, CPI -0.5% y/y

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s factory gate prices fell in annual terms for the tenth consecutive month in November but at a slower-than-expected rate, while consumer prices declined for the first time in over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 1.5% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. The index was expected to ease 1.8%, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 2.1% drop in October.

The consumer price index fell 0.5% in November, the first decline since October 2009, after increasing 0.5% in October. Analysts in the poll had forecast no change in consumer prices. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da costa)