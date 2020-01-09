Market News
January 9, 2020 / 1:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Dec PPI falls 0.5% y/y, CPI up 4.5% y/y

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China’s producer prices in December fell 0.5% from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth month of contraction as manufacturers struggled with weak demand and the U.S.-Sino trade war.

Analysts had expected factory-gate prices to fall 0.4% year-on-year, compared with a 1.4% drop in November.

The consumer price index in December rose 4.5% from a year earlier, unchanged from the gain in November and missing analysts’ expectations of a 4.7% rise. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below