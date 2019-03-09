China's Feb PPI up 0.1 pct y/y, CPI up 1.5 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s producer price index (PPI) in February rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier and was flat from a 0.1 percent increase in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer inflation would pick up to 0.2 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in January and in line with market expectations for a 1.5 percent rise. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)