Market News
July 10, 2019 / 1:53 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

CORRECTED-China's June PPI unchanged from year earlier; CPI up 2.7% y/y

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and lead to clarify PPI was unchanged from year earlier, not the rate of change)

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s factory prices posted no growth in June from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, marking a slower-than-expected pace.

The change in the PPI was the lowest since August 2016 when the index last fell year-on-year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer price inflation to slow to 0.3% in June.

The consumer price index (CPI) in June rose 2.7% from a year earlier, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

