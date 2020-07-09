China's June producer prices fall 3.0% y/y, CPI +2.5%

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China’s June factory gate prices fell in annual terms for the fifth consecutive month but at a slower-than-expected rate, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting recent signs of modest improvement in the manufacturing sector.

The Producer price index (PPI) in June fell 3.0% from a year earlier, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 3.2% fall tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 3.7% decline in May.

The consumer price index rose 2.5% from a year earlier, statistics bureau data also showed, in line with a 2.5% rise tipped by a Reuters poll and slightly faster from 2.4% growth in May. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)