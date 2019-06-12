China's May PPI up 0.6% y/y, CPI up 2.7%

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 0.6% in May year-on-year, slowing from its fastest pace in four months in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory gate inflation to ease to 0.6% in May.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.7% year-on-year in May, its fastest pace since February 2018, and in line with analyst expectations. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)