China's November PPI up 2.7 pct y/y, CPI up 2.2 pct y/y

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, slowing from the previous month’s 3.3 percent increase, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer inflation would cool to 2.7 percent last month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.2 percent last month compared with a year earlier, lower than market expectations of 2.4 percent gain.

The compares with October’s 2.5 percent growth, and Beijing’s 2018 target of 3 percent. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)