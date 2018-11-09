Market News
November 9, 2018 / 1:40 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China's October PPI up 3.3 pct y/y, CPI up 2.5 pct y/y; match f'casts

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 3.3 percent in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s increase of 3.6 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

The number matched expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 3.3 percent rate last month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5 percent last month, also in line with market expectations of a 2.5 percent gain.

China has set its consumer inflation goal at 3 percent for 2018, same as last year.

The state planner recently said there is no sign of accelerating consumer inflation and expected prices to remain within a reasonable range.

