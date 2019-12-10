RPT-China's Nov PPI falls, CPI soars to near 8-year high

Market News
BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s producer prices in November fell 1.4% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, weighed by weak demand and slumping exports, keeping pressure on Beijing to launch more stimulus measures.

Analysts had expected factory-gate prices to fall 1.5% year-on-year, compared with a 1.6% drop in October.

The consumer price index rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace seen since January 2012, beating analysts’ expectations of 4.2% and October’s 3.8% rise. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

