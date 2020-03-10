UPDATE 1-China Feb producer prices fall back into deflation on virus disruptions

* Feb PPI -0.4% y/y vs +0.1% in Jan

* Feb CPI +5.2% y/y vs +5.4% in Jan

* Price prices swing back into deflation as virus hits economy

* Consumer prices stay elevated on soaring food costs

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s producer prices fell in February but consumer prices stayed elevated as the coronavirus outbreak hit business activity but drove up food costs, official data showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index (PPI) in February fell 0.4% on year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed, swinging back into deflationary territory as the coronavirus outbreak and strict containment measures caused severe disruptions to the flow of goods and people throughout the economy.

Analysts had expected the producer price index (PPI) to fall 0.3% from a year earlier. Prices ticked up 0.1% in January after six months of declines.

China implemented large-scale quarantine measures and limited production at factories in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people and claimed over 3,000 lives in the mainland alone.

The outbreak which began late last year likely halved China’s economic growth in the first quarter compared with the previous three months, triggering expectations for more interest rate cuts, according to the latest Reuters poll.

Analysts expect inflation to ease further in the coming months, pushed lower by sharp falls in oil prices and weak global demand.

“Declining core inflation and deepening factory-gate deflation will increase pressure on the PBOC to ease monetary conditions further,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

Manufacturing activity for the world’s second-largest economy contracted at a record rate in February while combined January-February exports fell 17.2% from a year earlier, underscoring the severity of the outbreak’s economic impact.

Chinese policymakers have signalled that Beijing will continue to roll out fiscal and monetary steps in the coming weeks to nurse the economy back to health and have urged most parts of the country to resume business activity.

Consumer prices in February rose 5.2% from a year earlier, in line with expectations and not far from an over eight-year high of a 5.4% rise in January.

Food prices jumped 21.9% from a year earlier, while non-food prices rose 0.9%, the data showed.

The virus outbreak has pushed up prices of some food items, such as pork and vegetables, and medical goods such as masks and hygiene products. (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)