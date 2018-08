BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China’s state planner approved a 95 billion yuan ($13.81 billion) urban railway expansion project in eastern Suzhou city in Jiangsu province, local media reported on Tuesday.

The railway project includes four transit lines with an estimated length of 137 kilometres, the provincial newspaper Yangtse Evening www.yangtse.com said. ($1=6.88 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Neil Fullick)