Financials
January 13, 2020

Chinese firms implemented $203 bln debt-to-equity swaps in 2019

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese firms implemented 1.4 trillion yuan ($203 billion) debt-to-equity swaps in 2019, the vice chairman of China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Monday.

China will take different measures to dispose of risks from some high-risk institutions besides Baoshang, Jinzhou and Hengfeng banks, Xiao Yuanqi, spokesman of the regulator told a press conference in Beijing. ($1 = 6.8964 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

